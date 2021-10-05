URBANA — Every year, Urbana police respond to hundreds of calls from people in crisis.
But after police respond, “there’s no next step,” said the city’s mayor, Diane Marlin.
That’s about to change with a new crisis co-responder team the city is initiating in partnership with the mental and behavioral health agency Rosecrance.
A presentation and public hearing on this program before the city council Monday night was intended to hear what community members think. Formal action by the council isn’t required, Marlin said.
Urbana police respond to about 25,000 calls for service a year, and about 800 of them are from people in mental or behavioral health crises, Marlin said.
“It’s not a huge number, but they take a lot of time and effort,” she said.
Not only that, some of the calls come repeatedly from the same people and families, Marlin said.
She’s well aware that the ongoing pandemic has only exacerbated these kinds of issues.
“I can tell just from some of the calls my office gets and talking to people,” Marlin said. “The stress of the pandemic just can’t be understated. This has been very hard on people. Anyone with an already existing issue, it’s only made it worse.”
Plans for the crisis co-responder team call for a Rosecrance social worker and an Urbana police officer who has a master’s degree in social work to follow up on calls for service related to mental or behavioral health crises, Marlin said.
The Urbana officer to work on this team will have a new title — behavioral health detective — and since she will be redeployed from her current police job, there will be no new city money involved, the mayor said.
Urbana Police Lt. Corey Koker, who is overseeing this program for the police department, said the police-Rosecrance response team will be focused on public service and will have its own dedicated office and resources.
In follow-up response visits, the team will try to connect people in crisis to available community services that can help them, he said.
“It kind of fosters a kind of hands-on approach for people in need,” Koker said.
Rockford-based Rosecrance announced this past July that it received a two-year, $4 million federal grant to address a critical need in Champaign County for follow-up on police calls involving mental and behavioral health crises.
The co-responder pilot program in Champaign County is only with Urbana police, according to Rosecrance Communications Specialist Matt Hawkins.
Marlin said she hopes to see the new co-responder team in action “as soon as possible — this month.”