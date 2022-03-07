URBANA — A 17-year-old Urbana teen has been charged with eight counts of first degree murder in connection with the Dec. 29, 2021 fatal shooting of 17-year-old Jordan Atwater-Lewis.
Kamron Williams of the 2200 block of Easy Street, Urbana, was arraigned on the charges Monday and faces a preliminary hearing at 3 p.m. March 23.
Bond has been set at $2 million for both Williams and a second suspect, Andrew Byrd, 18, who gave an address in the 1100 block of Austin Drive, Urbana, according to Champaign County State’s Attorney Julia Rietz.
Byrd was arraigned on murder charges last week, and also faces a preliminary hearing March 23.
Rietz said Urbana police were called to the 1600 block of West Hunter Street at about 8 p.m. Dec. 29 on a call of shots fired, and officers found Mr. Atwater-Lewis unresponsive at the front door. He was pronounced dead that evening at Carle Foundation Hospital from multiple gunshots, she said.
An investigation revealed that Mr. Atwater-Lewis had a firearm and had fired two rounds from that weapon, Rietz said.
Police found multiple shell casings in the roadway, she said.
Rietz also said investigation revealed that Mr. Atwater-Lewis and others inside the house affiliated with a local gang that was feuding with another group, with Williams and Byrd affiliating with the second group.
The investigation also revealed that the two groups had been communicating on social media and Williams and Byrd allegedly went to the Hunter Street residence in furtherance of that feud, Rietz said.
After Mr. Atwater-Lewis had stepped outside and was hit with gunfire, Williams, Byrd and a third person ran away and weren't found until Williams and Byrd turned themselves in to Urbana police late last week, she said.
Both Williams and Byrd are being charged as adults, and if convicted face prison sentences of 45 to 85 years, according to Rietz.
The investigation continues, and anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact Urbana police or Crime Stoppers.
Mr. Atwater-Lewis was the 10th person to die by gunfire in Urbana in 2021.
There have been 12 confirmed reports of shots fired in Urbana so far this year.