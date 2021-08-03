URBANA — A 42-year-old woman died from multiple gunshots in the 1200 block of West Church Street, Urbana, early this morning.
Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup identified the victim as Johanna P. Cowart-Williams of Urbana. She was pronounced dead at 2:27 a.m. Tuesday in the Carle Foundation Hospital emergency department.
It was the fifth shooting death in Urbana this year.
Ms. Cowart-Williams, the daughter of longtime county board member Lorraine Cowart, was shot inside her home, according to Northrup.
The shooting is under investigation by Urbana and state police and the coroner’s office.