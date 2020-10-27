SAVOY — After three decades of public service, Savoy Village President Joan Dykstra is ready to move on to the next stage of her life next year — retirement.
Dykstra, elected village president (mayor) in 2017, said Monday she won’t be seeking a second term in the April 2021 elections, and plans to retire next May.
She’ll be leaving confident that the village is headed in a good direction, especially with a new village administrator on board, Christopher Walton, who began his job Oct. 1, she said.
Coming up soon will be the hiring of an economic development director for the village who will work with local businesses and area cities, Dykstra said.
“I’m really excited about retiring knowing the village is in good hands,” she said.
In addition to her single term as Savoy mayor, Dykstra’s decades of public service have included being a Champaign County board member, district director for former Congressman Tim Johnson and a Savoy village trustee.
Dykstra’s years in public office in Savoy have included an extended period of subdivision development and housing expansions that are still underway.
She attributes the many new housing starts in the village to the fact that Savoy is “such a growing and safe city.”
With commercial, residential and entertainment options in Savoy, she said, “you can live in Savoy and stay in Savoy.”
She still has a lot of work to do before she leaves office, Dykstra said.
That includes continuing to work toward the construction of an underpass at Curtis Road and U.S. 45.
“Ultimately, we are not giving up, because it is too much of a life safety issue as well as an economic issue,” she said.
Dykstra’s retirement plans with her husband, Greg, include taking their new 16-foot fiberglass RV on the road — though, she said, their travel will be on hold until their two grandchildren are attending school in person again.
Both former teachers, Dykstra and her husband are currently supervising their first-grade and fifth-grade grandchildren in remote learning through Unit 4, she said.
One thing she’ll miss after retiring will be working with Champaign Mayor Deb Frank Feinen and Urbana Mayor Diane Marlin, Dykstra said.
“We have made quite a team these past few years,” she said.
Retirement will also bring to a close three decades worth of weekly public meetings to attend, Dykstra said.
“It becomes part of your life,” she said.