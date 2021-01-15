URBANA -- The long-debated question of whether or not Champaign County should eliminate its recorder of deeds office is now headed to the voters.
The county board approved putting the question on the April 6 ballot at a special meeting Thursday night.
Specifically, voters will be asked if the office of Champaign County recorder shall be eliminated, with all duties and responsibilities of that office being transferred to the county clerk's office, at the end of this year.
County Recorder Mike Ingram, who resigned his county board seat after being elected recorder this past November, promised to make the elimination of the recorder’s office his priority when he was running for office.
He’s been working on plans for that with County Clerk Aaron Ammons since taking office, he said.
Champaign County is one of just a dozen Illinois counties that have en elected office of recorder, Ingram said in a report to the board.
The recorder’s office is responsible for filing and maintaining all real estate records in the county, among them, deeds, mortgages and property liens, along with recording and storing subdivision plats, land surveys and other documents.
If voters approve the elimination of the recorder's office, Ingram said it would be the elected department head's job that would be cut.
It’s likely the office would remain where it is at the Brookens Administrative Center, given the storage of documents already in that space, he said.
And while there would likely be the same number of full-time equivalent time jobs in the recorder's office, the change would still save money, Ingram said.
Eliminating his job and transferring management responsibility to a position similar to that of the chief deputy recorder -- with the county clerk as department head -- could generate an annual net savings of about $60,000, according to Ingram’s report to the board.
Bringing the oversight of both the county clerk's and county recorder’s offices under one department official could also create an opportunity for cross-training staff, he said.
Ingram said he also hopes placing this question on the April 6 ballot will help drive up voter turn-out for that election.