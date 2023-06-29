The latest on Thursday's storms moving through Illinois:
A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued until 2:15 p.m. for Champaign, Urbana and Danville.
The National Weather Service in Lincoln said the storm "will contain wind gusts to 80 MPH."
Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Champaign IL, Urbana IL and Danville IL until 2:15 PM CDT. This destructive storm will contain wind gusts to 80 MPH! pic.twitter.com/Llhg1SOR5d— NWS Lincoln IL (@NWSLincolnIL) June 29, 2023
Severe line of storms approaching Champaign-Urbana pic.twitter.com/v4sesnrm0T— Jeff Frame (@VORTEXJeff) June 29, 2023