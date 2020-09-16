Wednesday's coronavirus updates: Campus' seven-day rate remains at low point (0.4%); C-U emergency orders expire at 5 p.m.; Danville closes City Hall after positive test
The seven-day positivity rate remains at its lowest point since classes began last month — 0.4 percent.
Tuesday’s 11,232 new tests produced 45 new cases, as the daily rate matched the seven-day rate of 0.4, according to data released Wednesday afternoon.
It marked the seventh straight day that the daily rate was 0.5 percent or lower on campus.
Since Aug. 24, when classes began, there have been 1,694 unique cases of COVID-19 on campus. Since Aug. 16, when move-in week kicked off, there have been 1,976 cases.
Here’s a daily breakdown of tests and unique cases since students began reporting to campus in mid-August, according to the UI’s COVID-19 dashboard:
- Tuesday, Sept. 15: 11,232 new tests, 45 new cases
- Monday, Sept. 14: 10,214 new tests, 40 new cases
- Sunday, Sept. 13: 4,568 new tests, 17 new cases
- Saturday, Sept. 12: 4,009 new tests, 10 new cases
- Friday, Sept. 11: 11,253 new tests. 35 news cases
- Thursday, Sept. 10: 6,626 new tests, 34 new cases
- Wednesday, Sept. 9: 11,993 new tests, 47 new cases
- Tuesday, Sept. 8: 11,621 new tests, 81 new cases
- Monday, Sept. 7: 6,299 new tests, 69 new cases
- Sunday, Sept. 6: 2,987 new tests, 37 new cases
- Saturday, Sept. 5: 2,609 new tests, 37 new cases
- Friday, Sept. 4: 14,204 new tests, 104 new cases
- Thursday, Sept. 3: 14,841 new tests, 88 new cases
- Wednesday, Sept. 2: 7,089 new tests, 120 new cases
- Tuesday, Sept. 1: 14,367 new tests, 199 new cases
- Monday, Aug. 31: 17,227 new tests, 230 new cases
- Sunday, Aug. 30: 3,640 new tests, 104 new cases
- Saturday, Aug. 29: 2,895 new tests, 50 new cases
- Friday, Aug. 28: 15,030 new tests, 65 new cases
- Thursday, Aug. 27: 15,123 new tests, 60 new cases
- Wednesday, Aug. 26: 6,812 new tests, 54 new cases
- Tuesday, Aug. 25: 15,850 new tests, 89 new cases
- Monday, Aug. 24: 17,656 new tests, 79 new cases
- Sunday, Aug. 23: 4,474 new tests, 53 new cases
- Saturday, Aug. 22: 3,326 new tests, 43 new cases
- Friday, Aug. 21: 10,877 new tests, 54 new cases
- Thursday, Aug. 20: 10,742 new tests, 52 new cases
- Wednesday, Aug. 19: 6,300 new tests, 29 new cases
- Tuesday, Aug. 18: 6,162 new tests, 20 new cases
- Monday, Aug. 17: 9,064 new tests, 24 new cases
- Sunday, Aug. 16: 2,453 new tests, 7 new case
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY: 'At this moment, I am very optimistic,' Pryde says
How to view the combination of a rapidly declining positivity rate on the UI campus and back-to-back days of triple-digit new case totals in Champaign County?
“At this moment, I am very optimistic,” C-U Public Health District Administrator Julie Pryde said Wednesday afternoon, shortly after the county reported 9,281 new tests and 136 new cases (1.5 percent rate) and the coronavirus-related hospitalization of five residents, four more than a day earlier.
“Our community has access to a great deal of testing with fast results,” Pryde added. “That helps us to be able to prevent community spread. We are also in a much better place as we have high levels of mask wearing, distancing and businesses who are really stepping up.
“It is so important that people remain vigilant and get their flu shots as soon as possible. This virus is going to be with us for quite some time, so we all need to be creative and do things differently. I am amazed with all of the creativity that people and businesses continue to exhibit.
“If you look at our stats, you will see that our community is doing an amazing job at keeping the most vulnerable safe. Older persons and those with pre-existing health conditions have got to continue to protect themselves.
“One of the great things about our community is that elected officials, businesses, schools and community leaders are modeling COVID prevention behavior every day. This is lacking in many communities, unfortunately, and it shows.”
Champaign County’s seven-day positivity rate remained the same as Tuesday, 1.3 percent.
Recovered cases now outnumber active ones, 3,517 to 410.
Here’s an updated rundown of county ZIP codes with active cases followed by their total number of cases, according to C-U Public Health District data:
- 61820/Champaign: 229 active (down 12 from Tuesday), 1,798 total (up 80)
- 61801/Urbana: 37 active (down three from Tuesday), 362 total (up 14)
- 61822/Champaign: 37 active (up eight from Tuesday), 275 total (up 12)
- 61821/Champaign: 30 active (up five from Tuesday), 399 total (up nine)
- 61802/Urbana: 23 active (up four from Tuesday), 311 total (up eight)
- 61874/Savoy: 13 active (unchanged from Tuesday), 104 total (up three)
- 61853/Mahomet: 14 active (up one from Tuesday), 133 total (up three)
- 61873/St. Joseph: 10 active (up three from Tuesday), 68 total (up three)
- 61866/Rantoul: 6 active (down one from Tuesday), 292 total (up one)
- 61880/Tolono: 3 active (down one from Tuesday), 48 total (unchanged)
- 61859/Ogden: 2 active (unchanged from Tuesday), 9 total (up one)
- 61863/Pesotum: 1 active (unchanged from Tuesday), 12 total (unchanged)
- 61843/Fisher: 1 active (up one from Tuesday), 35 total (up one)
- 61847/Gifford: 1 active (down one from Tuesday), 9 total (unchanged)
- 61816/Broadlands: 1 active (unchanged from Tuesday), 2 total (unchanged)
- 61877/Sidney: 0 active (down one from Tuesday), 17 total (unchanged)
- 61864/Philo: 0 active (unchanged from Tuesday), 14 total (unchanged)
- 61845/Foosland: 0 active (unchanged from Tuesday), 10 total (unchanged)
- 61878/Thomasboro: 0 active (unchanged from Tuesday), 10 total (unchanged)
- 61875/Seymour: 0 active (unchanged from Tuesday), 6 total (unchanged)
- 61849/Homer: 0 active (unchanged from Tuesday), 6 total (unchanged)
- 60949/Ludlow: 0 active (unchanged from Tuesday), 6 total (unchanged)
- 61840/Dewey: 0 active (unchanged from Tuesday), 5 total (unchanged)
- 61871/Royal: 0 active (unchanged from Tuesday), 5 total (unchanged)
- 61872/Sadorus: 0 active (unchanged from Tuesday), 4 total (unchanged)
- 61810/Allerton: 0 active (unchanged from Tuesday), 1 total (unchanged)
- 61851/Ivesdale: 0 active (unchanged from Tuesday), 1 total (unchanged)
- 61862/Penfield: 0 active (unchanged from Tuesday), 1 total (unchanged)
Over the course of the pandemic, 391,544 tests have now produced 3,947 confirmed cases in Champaign County.
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY: 70 new cases in 11-20 age group, 38 in 21-30
Here’s an updated breakdown of confirmed county cases by age group, according to CUPHD data:
- 11 to 20: 1,588 cases (up 70 from Tuesday); 32.1 percent of all tests in Champaign County
- 21 to 30: 1,027 cases (up 38 from Tuesday); 31.8 percent of tests
- 31 to 40: 419 cases (up eight from Tuesday); 10.5 percent of tests
- 41 to 50: 296 cases (up six from Tuesday); 8.4 percent of tests
- 51 to 60: 236 cases (up three from Tuesday); 7.7 percent of tests
- 10 and under: 152 cases (up three from Tuesday); 1.6 percent of tests
- 61 to 70: 125 cases (up six from Tuesday); 4.8 percent of tests
- 71 to 80: 59 cases (up one from Tuesday); 1.9 percent of tests
- 81 to 90: 33 cases (up one from Tuesday); 0.9 percent of tests
- 91 to 100: 12 cases (unchanged from Tuesday); 0.3 percent of tests
UI: Jones’ mass mail to students: ‘No parties. Small, safe gatherings only. Smart decisions’
Keep up the good behavior, UI students, and you’ll soon be able to get back to taking part in some of the activities that have been off-limits the past two weeks.
That’s the gist of a mass mail UI Chancellor Robert Jones sent to the student body Wednesday afternoon.
“In eight words,” Jones’ mass mail to students reads, “here are the rules I’m going to ask you to follow for the next few weeks. I can say the words, but, as always, it is your actions that will make the difference.
"No parties. Small, safe gatherings only. Smart decisions.”
More specifically, Jones advised students to practice the following:
— “Limit gatherings to 10 people or fewer, have them outside if possible and always with social distancing and face coverings."
— “Continue to report large parties or other unsafe actions through this web form or by emailing conflictresolution@illinois.edu when you see them."
— “You must continue to test twice a week, use the Safer Illinois app or the Boarding Pass, and immediately quarantine or isolate yourself, and stay quarantined and isolated, if instructed to do so."
— “Some of you will be asked to begin testing three times a week, if we determine you are at a high risk for contracting COVID-19."
— “You must follow any directions you receive from the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District. Ignoring or violating CUPHD is not just dangerous, it is breaking the law and could result in suspension from the university."
— “Avoid crowded places, especially in enclosed spaces – whether parties, private houses or apartments — where exposure to the virus is more likely."
— “Don’t risk your health by going to businesses that aren’t following public health guidelines about face coverings, occupancy limits or social distancing."
“I ask that you follow these rules whether you are on campus or off campus and whether it is 8 in the morning or 11:30 at night," Jones added.
ROBERT JONES GUEST COMMENTARY: 'I believe in our students. And more critically, I know that they believe in taking care of this community.'
C-U: Campus-area indoor dining bans will be lifted at 5 p.m.
Emergency orders temporarily banning indoor dining in campus-area restaurants won’t be extended beyond their 5 p.m. Wednesday expiration dates, said officials with the cities of Urbana and Champaign.
The orders were issued in mid-August in what mayors described as a preventative measure as students returned to campus for the fall semester.
VERMILION COUNTY: Four new cases; Danville shuts down City Hall
Danville is closing City Hall through the end of the week, effective immediately, after a frontline staffer tested positive for COVID-19, Mayor Rickey Williams Jr. announced Wednesday afternoon.
The shutdown will allow for a deep cleaning and the testing of other employees, Williams said.
All non-infected staff will work from home and be available by phone during business hours, he added.
"Unfortunately, as we all know, coronavirus infections are soaring in our county," Williams said. "Please let this be a reminder to help keep everyone safe by diligently wearing masks indoors, maintaining social-distancing outdoors, and frequently sanitizing our hands."
Later Wednesday, Vermilion County Health Administrator Doug Toole reported four new cases — down considerably from Tuesday's 32.
The new cases involve residents in their 20s, 30s, 40s and 50s, and push Vermilion's total to 475.
One of the new cases shares a household with a case from earlier in the week, Toole said, while two others have a common workplace.
STATE: 52,311 tests, 1,941 cases, 35 deaths
Of 52,311 new tests statewide, 1,941 came back positive Wednesday, a rate of 3.7 percent.
The state’s seven-day positivity rate is also 3.7 percent. How that compares to nearby states, according to Johns Hopkins data:
- Michigan: 2.9 percent
- Kentucky: 3.4 percent
- Ohio: 3.6 percent
- Illinois: 3.7 percent
- Indiana: 6.2 percent
- Minnesota: 8.1 percent
- Nebraska: 9.4 percent
- Missouri: 10.9 percent
- Iowa: 13.5 percent
- Wisconsin: 14.6 percent
The Illinois Department of Public Health also on Wednesday reported 35 lives lost to the coronavirus:
- Bureau County: 1 male 80s
- Clinton County: 1 male 90s
- Coles County: 1 female 80s, 1 female 90s
- Cook County: 1 male 30s, 1 male 50s, 2 females 60s, 1 female 70s, 2 male 70s, 1 female 80s
- DuPage County: 1 female 60s
- Hancock County: 1 male 80s
- Henry County: 1 female 60s
- Jasper County: 1 male 60s
- Kane County: 1 female 70s
- Lake County: 1 male 50s, 1 female 60s
- Lawrence County: 1 female 80s
- Livingston County: 1 male 80s
- Macon County: 1 male 80s
- Madison County: 1 female 50s, 1 female 60s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s
- Massac County: 1 female 90s
- Peoria County: 1 male 90s
- Perry County: 1 female 70s
- Rock Island County: 1 male 70s
- St. Clair County: 1 female 60s, 1 female 70s
- Wayne County: 1 female 50s
- Will County: 1 male 70s
- Williamson County: 1 female 90s
Daily statewide hospitalization totals, according to IDPH: 1,565 people hospitalized, 345 patients in ICU beds, 143 patients on ventilators.
Pandemic totals, according to IDPH: 4,863,138 tests, 266,151 cases, 8,367 deaths.