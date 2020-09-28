CHAMPAIGN — While COVID-19 has driven a lot of activities outdoors, don’t forget what may be buzzing around to join in the fun.
After Champaign County finished 2019 without any West Nile virus, the virus has returned this year to Champaign-Urbana.
In Champaign, there have been four batches of mosquitoes in Champaign that were positive for the virus between Aug. 27 and Sept. 24, according to Illinois Department of Public Health data.
Urbana has had two positive mosquito batches, on Aug. 28 and Sept. 3.
While there is West Nile virus activity in the area, the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District hasn’t classified it as high activity.
Most people who are bitten by an infected mosquito don’t become ill, but one in five people develop mild symptoms and those over 60 are at highest risk for more severe illness.
Be aware that some of the mild effects of West Nile — fever, headache, body ache and diarrhea — can also be present with coronavirus infection. But there have been few human West Nile cases in the state this year — 13 total — and none have been downstate.
Champaign County is one of 22 counties in the state to date where West Nile virus has been detected for the current mosquito season.
Jeff Blackford, program coordinator for the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District, said shorter days and cooler weather will reduce mosquito activity and West Nile virus risk through the end of mosquito season.
“However, West Nile virus risk is still present until there is a hard freeze that kills annual vegetation and exposed mosquitoes,” he said.