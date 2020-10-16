Westville Public Library closed DEBRA PRESSEY dpressey@news-gazette.com Deb Pressey Reporter Author twitter Author email Oct 16, 2020 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Listen to this article Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save WESTVILLE -- The Westville Public Library closed Friday until further notice.Library Director Rick Balsamello said he didn't have enough staff available to open the library. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Deb Pressey Reporter Debra Pressey is a reporter covering health care at The News-Gazette. Her email is dpressey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow her on Twitter (@DLPressey). Author twitter Author email News In Your Inbox! Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Breaking News We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as they happen! Coronavirus Updates Get the latest local and national news. Daily Headlines Have the latest local news delivered every afternoon so you don't miss out on updates. Local Obituaries Each day's obituaries, delivered to your inbox. Local Offers Receive occasional local offers from our website and its advertisers. Local Sports Get the latest headlines on local sports! Local Weather Get our expert short-term forecast, summary of the weather details and news of any severe weather. The Week in Review Top trending stories from the week. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Latest News Judge finds cases against 5 in Whitmer plot can move forward Watchdog org: Trump '16 campaign, PAC illegally coordinated 3-year-old boy fatally shot at Rockford apartment building Nebraska AD still hoping for fans at football games in 2020 UK says EU trade talks 'over' but bloc sees room for a deal CPS to bring pre-k and special-needs children back to school Trump administration denies California relief for 6 fires Feds unveil plan to get coronavirus shots to nursing homes Most Popular Articles ArticlesUI plan: Start semester late, cancel spring breakMahomet bicyclist dies following hit and run accident on SundayPolice looking for semi driver who hit and injured two bicyclistsUPDATED: Two killed in crash north of Paxton that also injured an infantA Life Remembered | Carle doctor killed in bicycle accident was 'warm, funny and caring'I-57 crash victims identifiedEditorial | Our choice for presidentGood Morning, Illini Nation: Hype apparently not a consensusLargest gift ever to UI College of Media a 'game changer'Good Morning, Illini Nation: Media day another COVID cut