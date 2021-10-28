URBANA — Televisions in hospital rooms more than 100 miles away from Urbana will soon be used for more than keeping patients entertained.
Carle Health has received a $544,000 grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture to improve rural access to telemedicine and is planning to launch a pilot project using TVs in patient rooms at Carle Richland Memorial Hospital, Olney, to conduct telemedicine visits with doctors in Urbana.
If this project works as well as Carle officials hope, the plan is to next expand this technology to other rural hospital sites, starting with Carle Hoopeston Regional Health Center and other Carle-owned hospitals, according to Julie Edwards, Carle’s director of virtual health.
Success would have implications throughout the broad area Carle serves in more ways than one.
Eventually, it would help keep more patients in their local hospitals, near their families, even when specialists they need to oversee their care aren’t available nearby, Edwards said.
And it would mean fewer patients would need to be transferred to Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana, which has experienced stress on available space throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, Edwards said.
“One goal of this project is to make sure beds are available at Carle Foundation Hospital for patients who need them,” she said.
In addition to new TVs and equipment to create telemedicine-ready rooms, Carle also plans to invest in some equipment-loaded telemedicine carts to roll into rooms that aren’t telemedicine-enabled.
Carle spokesman Kaleb Miller said the carts have some logistical barriers. For instance, a staff member has to get the cart, make sure it’s plugged in and charged, and then get it back to its stored location. The new wired TVs in rooms will be ready to use at all times, and won’t have to be managed by staff, he said.
“That way, the provider can ring in and not have to wait for staff to set it up,” he said.
Carle plans to begin at the Olney Hospital by equipping 30 beds in intensive care, the emergency department and the medical-surgical unit for telemedicine visits.
Carle hopes to test the new system successfully on 100 patients in Olney before expanding it to other locations, Edwards said.
“The hope is we will be able to manage the patient locally using our own providers,” she said.
Peoria-based OSF HealthCare also has received a federal grant to help provide virtual health services between patients in one location and providers in another.
OSF is receiving $943,644 from the Federal Communications Commission through the FCC’s COVID-19 Telehealth Program to provide telehealth services through the pandemic.
OSF said it has provided nearly 93,000 virtual health visits since the pandemic began, many of them occurring in low-income, underserved and rural counties.
The grant money will help fund the continuation of that work, specifically by providing telehealth devices for video and telephone connections between patients and medical providers, according to OSF.
Remote care provided by a doctor in one location and a patient in another isn’t just limited to hospital settings.
Christie Clinic is also providing virtual visits, though patients are using that option less frequently these days due to the safety protocols that are in place for in-person visits, and also because patients prefer to see their doctors in person, according to Jason Hirsbrunner, Christie Clinic’s chief operating officer.
“At the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, we quickly implemented a telehealth platform for our patients’ and providers’ use,” he said. “We are in the process of converting to a more integrated telehealth solution for enhanced convenience in the future.”