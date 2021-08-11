URBANA -- Appointments can be made to apply for help paying winter heating bills starting next week.
Those who are financially eligible for the federally-funded Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program can begin making appointments to apply Monday, and the appointments will begin Sept. 1, according to Dawn Rear, the LIHEAP program manager at the Champaign County Regional Planning Commission.
Appointments can be made for either of two locations, the Brookens Administrative Center at 1776 E. Washington St., U, or 2009 Round Barn Road, C.
Appointments can be scheduled online at ccrpc.org/liheap or by calling 217-384-1226.