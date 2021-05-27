URBANA - A Loda man who allegedly had methamphetamine in his vehicle Wednesday after being detained for a purse snatching has been charged with several felonies.
A Champaign police report said officers were called to Target, 2102 N. Prospect Ave., C, about 6:10 p.m. after a Champaign woman reported her purse was stolen from her truck as she returned her shopping cart to a corral.
Security video showed a Jeep Cherokee driving down the aisle where the woman was parked and a man getting out and approaching her truck as she went to the cart corral. He then got back in his Jeep and sped off.
University of Illinois police officers stopped the Jeep not long after and identified the driver as Andrew Stover, 26.
In the Jeep was the woman’s purse. Police also found two plastic bags: one small one with white powder that later tested positive as being about two-tenths of a gram of cocaine, and a larger bag of white powder that police determined was approximately 20 grams of methamphetamine.
Stover told police the drugs did not belong to him.
He was charged Thursday with delivery of methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance, and burglary for allegedly entering the truck to steal the purse.
If convicted of the most serious of the offenses - delivery of methamphetamine - Stover faces a mandatory prison term of between six and 30 years.
Court records show he has previous convictions for burglary, theft, driving under the influence and driving under revocation.