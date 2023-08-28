CHAMPAIGN — Champaign’s Assistant Director of Planning and Development Rob Kowalski has been named the city’s new director of Neighborhood Services.
The appointment, announced Monday by City Manager Dorothy David, will be effective Oct. 9.
Kowalski is replacing former Neighborhood Services director Kerri Wiman.
Kowalski is a veteran in city planning with more than 25 years of experience.
He’s worked for the city of Champaign since 2005, currently assisting with the overall leadership of planning and development.
“Rob’s extensive experience overseeing projects with meaningful impacts for residents, his commitment to neighborhood engagement and his extensive leadership skills made him the best choice to serve as our next Neighborhood Services director,” David said. “The Neighborhood Services department is a critical link between the city and our residents, and I know that Rob will continue to strengthen neighborhood partnerships as he assumes this new role.”
Before coming to work for Champaign, Kowalski was Urbana’s planning manager from 2000 to 2005.
Prior to that, he was a planner for Louisville and Jefferson County, Kentucky and before that began his career in cartography in Chicago.
In addition to working for the city of Champaign, Kowalski is an adjunct instructor in the University of Illinois Department of Urban and Regional Planning.
He holds a bachelor’s degree in geography from Illinois State University and a master’s in urban planning from the UI.
Among Kowalski’s work for the city of Champaign has been developing the Bristol Place master plan, helping create and program the Hedge Pop! Park in Garden Hills and negotiating the economic development agreement that helped bring the Costco store to Champaign.
“The strength of Champaign is truly in its neighborhoods and with the residents who call them home,” Kowalski said. “I love Champaign and I am honored to be given this opportunity to continue to serve the community in this new role.”