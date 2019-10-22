URBANA — A longtime Boy Scout leader in the Champaign-Urbana area is being held in the Ford County Jail on federal charges that he allegedly trafficked in child pornography.
On Monday, Magistrate Judge Eric Long ordered that Milton Forsberg, 79, who listed an address in the 800 block of West Charles Street, Champaign, should be held at least until a federal grand jury decides if there is enough evidence to indict him. The grand jury is expected to meet in early November.
According to an affidavit filed in support of Forsberg’s criminal complaint, Champaign police Sgt. Pat Simons, an expert in computer crime investigations, found numerous photos of prepubescent boys on computers and external storage devices taken during a Sept. 27 court-authorized search of Forsberg’s home.
Forsberg, who was arrested Oct. 16, was present during the search by Champaign police and denied any inappropriate contact with boys or sexual attraction to them, Simons said in the affidavit.
Simons said police found printed photos of boys in sexually explicit positions at the foot of Forsberg’s bed that day. He allegedly tried to hide the pictures with his cane when he thought the officers weren’t looking, the affidavit said.
In addition to more than 100 pictures in the home and the images on the computers and thumb drives, police found a darkroom in Forsberg’s basement with photos he admitted he took at a nudist colony.
In U.S. District Court in Urbana on Monday, Assistant U.S. Attorney Elly Peirson was arguing for Forsberg’s detention.
Forsberg is represented by Urbana attorney Steve Beckett, who urged Long not to keep his client locked up because of his advanced age and problems with balance and high blood pressure.
Beckett cited Forsberg’s long-standing ties to the community, where he has served as a Scout leader for more than 30 years.
Simons wrote in the affidavit that he was personally familiar with Forsberg as a Scout leader because of their mutual interest in ham radios through a local amateur radio club. Forsberg, the treasurer of the Twin City Amateur Radio Club, helped Scouts obtain radio merit badges and make amateur radio contacts across the nation, Simons said.
“He is a longtime Scout leader considered by many to be one of the best Scout leaders in our community. His troop was renowned for the number of Eagle Scouts it was able to produce,” said Beckett, who called the charges “truly sad.”
Beckett said Forsberg has also helped with emergency support services to victims of fires through the Champaign Fire Department.
Beckett argued to Long that photos from nudist camps are considered constitutionally protected and that there are many settled cases that stand for that proposition.
The affidavit also referred to a letter that Champaign police received in late September from a California attorney who represents a man who alleged he was sexually abused by Forsberg in Champaign in 1965 when he was 13.
Asked by Long if any criminal charge ever resulted from that allegation or if that was merely part of a recently filed class action suit against the Boy Scouts alleging it covered up suspected pedophiles in its ranks, Peirson said the government did not have that information.