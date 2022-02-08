CHAMPAIGN — University of Illinois senior Miguel Valencia turned his apartment shower knob to “hot” last Thursday, and ice-cold water spit out.
No matter how long Valencia or his roommates left it on, the water seemed to stay “absolutely freezing.” Valencia emailed the property manager, then he and his two roommates went home for the weekend to try and wait the issue out.
When they returned on Sunday, the water was still frigid. To stay clean, they’ve resorted to washing with water heated from their electric kettle.
“I fill it up, let it heat for a minute or two until it’s not too hot and then go in the shower and pour it all over myself,” Valencia said. “It’s been terrible, having to step out several times drenched in soap.”
And he’s not alone. Student tenants at luxury Campustown apartment complex Seven07 have been without hot water for almost a week, and some are exploring their legal options.
By multiple tenant accounts, apartment showers at Seven07 have stayed cold since last Wednesday. The 14-story apartment, completed in 2019, is located on 707 S. Fourth St. and contains 219 units with 548 beds.
According to Champaign city code compliance manager Tim Spear, the city met on-site with Seven07’s property management company, Cardinal Management Group, after an influx of student requests for inspection.
The group told the city that a boiler part failed on Friday, and hot water was lost in the building. After an inspection from Davis-Houk Mechanical, the group ordered the boiler part, which was not available locally.
Property management expects to receive the part by today or Wednesday and install it shortly afterward, Spear said.
“We have a re-inspection scheduled for Wednesday in hopes they have the part, and we can verify if the units have hot water,” Spear said. “We just became aware of it (Monday), so we hope to address it as quickly as possible.”
On Sunday, Seven07 implemented a stop-gap response: It installed a hot water heater in two showers of the building’s “model unit” apartment, used for tours.
Tenants can sign up to use the temporary showers in 15-minute increments, with cleanings scheduled for 7 a.m., 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. each day, according to an email sent to tenants by the Seven07 team. Occupants were asked to spray the shower down with shower cleaner before and after each use.
“At this time, this is the best alternative solution that could be feasibly implemented given the current circumstance,” the email said.
Kruthi Challa, a junior at the UI, has been using stove-top-heated water to wash since last Wednesday.
According to Challa and her roommates, Sreenidhi Vijayaraghavan and Nireeha Yerramsetti, also UI juniors, the water on their 12th-floor apartment hasn’t gone above lukewarm in a few months. They first filed a complaint back in November.
After the water turned freezing last week and remained so over the weekend, the roommates made a petition on change.org: “Have Seven07’s management take responsibility for breach of contract,” stating the lack of hot water broke the “implied warranty of habitability.”
It had nearly 350 signatures by Monday night, after being circulated on several online student communities.
The roommates scheduled an appointment with Student Legal Services on campus and hope for some kind of compensation or rent reduction from the property management group.
“What makes people so angry about it is we’ve been dealing with it for so long,” Vijayaraghavan said.
On top of the water heating issues, residents have complained of spotty WiFi in the building this semester. Students said WiFi interruptions imperiled their Zoom classes, especially in the UI’s remote pause last week.
Seven07 encouraged affected residents to contact Pavlov Media, the building’s internet provider.
“We realize this is a difficult situation to be in and we just ask that you be patient a little while longer. There is nothing we want more, than to have this problem fixed,” Seven07 said on Monday in an email to tenants. “This is a frustrating situation for everyone involved and we do thank you for what patience and understanding you have shown.”
The roommates pay $770 a month, per person, in their four-bedroom apartment.
On apartmentfinder.com, four-bed, two-bath apartments at Seven07 are available from $856 to $972 per month. Two-beds are available for about $1,100 a month, while one-beds are available for $1,733 a month.
Rent covers “Internet, cable, water, electric (up to $30 cap per bed), sewer, trash & recycling, washer & dryer, and access to all of SEVEN07’s amenities,” according to its website.
Amenities include a fitness center, indoor basketball court, spa, lounge, café and study areas, among others.
Valencia said residents are “trying to take things lightly” in the meantime. “But it’s just ridiculous that it’s happening in the middle of winter.”
“I’d like an apology letter, discounts, maybe some money back,” Valencia said. “This should not be happening since they’ve advertised as being luxurious — I don’t think not having hot running water for a week is luxurious.”
Seven07 Apartments did not respond to requests for comment.