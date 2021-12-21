This morning's loud boom that had many in central Illinois curious as to its origin was a result of a passing F-15 fighter jet.
At 11:20 a.m. today, the Illinois Emergency Management Agency was made aware of a large noise and shaking felt by residents throughout the central part of the state.
"It was determined that an F-15 fighter jet in the airspace above central Illinois course corrected creating a sonic boom. When the aircraft broke the sound barrier, the pressure wave created an audible noise and minor shaking in the region," am IEMA release said.