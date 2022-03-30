CHAMPAIGN — Mike Namoff, the energetic organizer of "Love for Liam," a fundraiser for the Champaign man gravely injured by a life-changing shot in the head as he drove on North Prospect in October, is gearing up for the Sunday afternoon event at The Venue C-U in downtown Champaign.
Liam Gasser's mother, Terry von Thaden, said her son is now back at their home in Urbana, which she called a "very, very difficult situation."
As much as organizers are hoping Gasser may be able to make an appearance Sunday's event, scheduled for 2-6 p.m., his mother said it's not certain if that can happen.
"We are trying to get him there but he may be in too much pain," von Thaden told The News-Gazette.
The event is intended to raise money to help her with remodeling their home and countless other expenses for son's future care and rehabilitation.