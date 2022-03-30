CHAMPAIGN — Mike Namoff, the energetic organizer of “Love for Liam,” a fundraiser for the Champaign man gravely injured by a life-changing shot in the head in October as he drove on North Prospect Avenue, is gearing up for the Sunday afternoon event at The Venue C-U in downtown Champaign.
Liam Gasser’s mother, Terry von Thaden, said her son is now back at their home in Urbana, which she called a “very, very difficult situation.”
As much as organizers are hoping Gasser may be able to make an appearance Sunday’s event, scheduled for 2 to 6 p.m., his mother said it’s in not certain if that can happen.
“We are trying to get him there, but he may be in too much pain,” von Thaden told The News-Gazette.
The event is intended to raise money to help her with remodeling their home and countless other expenses for her son’s future care and rehabilitation.