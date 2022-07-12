FISHER — Tractor-pull junkies can get their fix with two days’ worth of the sport on tap at the 81st Fisher Community Fair.
For the first time, the Lucas Oil Pro Pulling League, which features pullers from across the country and a fan following to match, will visit the fair at 7 p.m. Thursday.
The evening before, the traditional Illiana Pullers Association and the Illinois Tractor Pullers Association events will be held beginning at 6 p.m.
“If (the public) is interested in tractor pulls at all, they’ll know this is a pretty awesome show,” fair secretary Jill Hardesty said of the Lucas Oil event.
“The difference is, the ITPA and IPA pulls are more local, and the pro-pulling leagues, they’re the big boys. They have the jet engines.”
It’s not all tractors that will be pulling. Two classes of trucks will also be competing.
Hardesty said fair Co-Superintendent Kurt Kessler, a tractor-puller from Rantoul, has been wanting to host the Lucas Oil events for some time.
The fair board decided to “bite the bullet” and hold the event this year.
Kessler estimates about 55 vehicles will compete in the Lucas Oil events. He said the best drivers and the best equipment will be on display.
“And there will be more numbers (in the stands), of course, because we’re drawing from all over the country,” Kessler said.
“There are people who follow that PPL circuit either in person, or a lot of the events are live-streamed, and they pay for that. We’re kind of excited to host this event.”
Said Hardesty, “From what we hear, it’s an awesome show. You’ll enjoy the smoke and the noise.”
The fair kicks off tonight and runs through Saturday.
Another big draw will be Friday night’s concert by country music performers Joe Nichols and Lacey Kaye Booth, a top-five finisher on “American Idol.”
The fair queen, little miss and junior miss pageants are slated for tonight, Fisher AMVETS fish fry on Friday and 5K run and demolition derby Saturday.
Animal exhibits ranging from rabbits to sheep, beef, horses and mutts will be featured during the fair’s five-day run.
Hardesty said the Swyear Amusements will be fully stuffed this year. A worker shortage last year resulted in several community members stepping forward so youngsters wouldn’t be disappointed.
“We had people coming out like grandparents and moms and dads putting arm bands on the kids. They were helping at the ticket booth,” Hardesty said.
“They were doing the operation of the slide to make sure everyone was safe. Whatever needed to be done, there were people who helped out. It was wonderful. Wherever help was needed, there were people to help.”
Hardesty said the volunteerism is what keeps the fair going — estimating 500 area residents help each year in some fashion at the fair.
“At the gates, food stand, help in the barn, ground work, track work, it’s a lot of people,” she said. “We’re a totally volunteer organization.”
She said there will also be plenty of food available, which was a problem last year with food trucks and other vendors in short supply.
Ingold’s Meat and Deli from Fisher will open the food stand, plus there will be the AMVETS fish fry in addition to four or five food trucks.