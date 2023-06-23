LUDLOW — A fast-moving fire destroyed a barn in Ludlow Township on Friday afternoon.
Firefighters from Ludlow were called at 2:22 p.m. to the 1600 block of County Road 3200 N, north of Rantoul, where a large barn was on fire.
Gifford, Rantoul and Paxton firefighters were among those assisting Ludlow in trying to put out the fire.
A light wind from the south and dry conditions no doubt contributed to the blaze, which also burned areas of grass well away from the structure.
Firefighters were still at the scene around 4 p.m. trying to put out smoldering remains and figure out what started the fire.