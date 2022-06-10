PEORIA — Mahomet-Seymour's bid for its first state softball title was put to the test Friday — by a talented opponent and rainy weather.
St. Ignatius quieted the Bulldogs at soggy Louisville Slugger Sports Complex, winning Friday's Class 3A semifinal 3-0 after two rain delays.
St. Ignatius scored single runs in the fourth, fifth and seventh innings against M-S ace Karley Yergler. Meanwhile, the Bulldogs were challenged offensively against pitcher Ellie Giles, who struck out the first 17 batters she faced.
Madi White's one-out single in the bottom of the sixth ended Giles' run of perfection, and it was followed immediately by the game's second rain delay.
Players are back on the field warming up. The drizzle continues, but the heavy rain has stopped for now. pic.twitter.com/6oCsxS7pw6— Colin Likas (@clikasNG) June 10, 2022
When action resumed, Giles delivered two more strikeouts to end the threat.
M-S (27-6) will play Antioch in Saturday's third-place game before returning to Mahomet, where a reception is in the works regardless of outcome.