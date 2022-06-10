Delay
Mahomet-Seymour coaches and players wait out a sixth-inning rain delay on Friday in Peoria.

 Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette
PEORIA — Mahomet-Seymour's bid for its first state softball title was put to the test Friday — by a talented opponent and rainy weather.

St. Ignatius quieted the Bulldogs at soggy Louisville Slugger Sports Complex, winning Friday's Class 3A semifinal 3-0 after two rain delays.

St. Ignatius scored single runs in the fourth, fifth and seventh innings against M-S ace Karley Yergler. Meanwhile, the Bulldogs were challenged offensively against pitcher Ellie Giles, who struck out the first 17 batters she faced.

Madi White's one-out single in the bottom of the sixth ended Giles' run of perfection, and it was followed immediately by the game's second rain delay.

When action resumed, Giles delivered two more strikeouts to end the threat.

M-S (27-6) will play Antioch in Saturday's third-place game before returning to Mahomet, where a reception is in the works regardless of outcome.

