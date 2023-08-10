CHAMPAIGN — A Savoy attorney has been chosen by the Executive Club of Champaign County to receive the prestigious Athena award for 2023.
Shayla Maatuka, managing parter at Maatuka Al-Heeti Emkes, will be presented with the Athena Leadership Award in a ceremony set for Sept. 28.
Also to be honored will be Ashlie Velazquez-Collins, sales manager at Brookdale Senior Living, Urbana. She will be presented with the 2023 Athena Young Professional award.
Both awards celebrate outstanding women in business and the community in Champaign County.
“Maatuka’s dedication to fostering the next generation of legal professionals, her pioneering approach to all that she touches, her significant contributions to various community organizations and her leadership style that prioritizes compassion and understanding set her apart as a deserving recipient of this award,” the Executive Club said in an announcement Thursday.
Velazquez-Collins’ "commitment to serving the senior population, active community involvement and creative initiative in her profession make her an exemplary role model for young women in the community,” the group said.
Executive Club took the Athena baton from the Champaign County Chamber of Commerce, the transition resulting in a one-year hiatus.
