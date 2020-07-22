MAHOMET — Not every hole-in-one recorded on a golf course is created equally.
Reis Claybrooke’s first career ace, secured last Wednesday at the Lake of the Woods Par 3 Course in Mahomet, was going to be unique regardless of how the ball found the bottom of a cup.
Claybrooke is just 13 years old, after all.
But Claybrooke also believed his opening shot, struck with a 48-degree wedge club on the 95-yard No. 8 hole, was destined to find the rough around the green.
“There’s some big trees surrounding the green,” Claybrooke said. “I heard it hit a tree, and I didn’t think too much of it. I didn’t watch it drop.”
A multi-minute search for his ball, however, had Claybrooke coming up empty.
Until he took a closer look at the green he assumed his ball couldn’t have hit.
“I walked across the green, and I saw a big pitch mark from my ball right by the hole,” Claybrooke said. “And I saw it was in the hole. It must’ve hit the tree and come straight down.”
Claybrooke was playing solo, so he used his cell phone to thoroughly document the accomplishment. He then skipped the ninth hole entirely and rushed to Lake of the Woods’ pro shop, informing course professional David Sebestik — also the Mahomet-Seymour High School boys’ golf coach — of the feat.
“I couldn’t believe that it was in the hole,” Claybrooke said. “I was really excited.”
Claybrooke has been golfing for about two years, starting to take it more seriously within the last year. Claybrooke used to play with a plastic set of clubs before he received his first regulation set, swatting balls at pillows on his grandparents’ couch.
After being gifted that set of real clubs as a birthday present — Claybrooke can’t recall if it was for his ninth or 10th birthday — Claybrooke quickly realized he could make waves in golf if he committed himself to the craft.
Last week’s hole-in-one offers some proof of that. Claybrooke said he’s gotten close to acing the Nos. 3 and 4 holes on the Lake of the Woods Par 3 layout, and he also said he once placed the ball roughly a foot from the pin at the U of I Blue Course’s 13th hole in Savoy.
Claybrooke now is one of just six individuals to notch a hole-in-one on the Lake of the Woods Par 3 Course, with Jen Lawson carding two such aces. Claybrooke somehow isn’t the youngest to put his name on that list, that honor belonging to 10-year-old Colton McClure in July 2018 when he needed the minimum number of strokes to complete the first hole.
Claybrooke doesn’t personally know many people with a hole-in-one on their resume. He said his family members aren’t much for golf. But one of Claybrooke’s friends, Luke Dyer, wrote a 1 on his scorecard after playing the Lake of the Woods main course’s 17th hole in July 2019.
“It feels really good,” Claybrooke said of his own ace. “It just gives me a lot of confidence. I feel like I can do it again and if I keep hitting good shots that I can maybe do it once or twice more.”
Claybrooke put that fresh confidence to good use Monday when he finished atop his 19-player age group in a one-day, nine-hole Central Illinois Junior Golf Tour event at Champaign Country Club.
It’s Claybrooke’s first tournament win of the year — a nice payoff to the countless hours he’s spent playing at Lake of the Woods since Illinois’ COVID-19 pandemic restrictions eased on golf courses in May.
And Claybrooke already has his sights set on turning in similar results for the Mahomet-Seymour boys’ program when he reaches high school.
“I want to be part of the team,” Claybrooke said, “and have fun playing golf with other kids my age and skill level around the area when I’m older.”