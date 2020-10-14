The Champaign County Coroner says the bicyclist who was seriously injured in a hit-and-run accident involving a semi-truck just west of Mahomet on Sunday has died.
Coroner Duane Northrup says 58-year-old Doctor William Schuh of Mahomet was pronounced dead at Carle Foundation Hospital at around 10:20 p.m. Tuesday.
Northrup says an autopsy will not be performed.
Illinois State Police say three bicyclists were traveling westbound on the right side of 150 about a half-mile east of County Road 125 East at around 4:20 p.m. on Sunday.
Police say a semi-truck was also heading westbound when the driver of the truck hit two of the bicyclists. The second bicyclist injured in the accident had non-life threatening injuries.
Police say the truck driver did not stop and left the scene.
The semi-truck and trailer were possibly white and silver and sustained some damage to the passenger side.
The crash remains under investigation.