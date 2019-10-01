MAHOMET — CHM Bible Theater Productions will present the “Good News” community production Friday and Saturday at Community Evangelical Free Church of Mahomet, 102 W. Riverbend Blvd.
Showtimes will be 7 p.m. Friday and 3 and 7 p.m. Saturday.
CMH Bible Theater Productions is a nonprofit organization that presents community stage productions using Bible stories.
This production will include scenes derived from the Old Testament and New Testament, music, special effects, and child and adult actors.
Tickets are $15 and will be available at the door. Students who present a student ID can get in for $12.