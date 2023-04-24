MAHOMET — A Dollar General store in Mahomet is currently operating on limited hours, but the company says it hopes the store will return to normal hours soon.
There were signs posted outside the store stating the store was closed this past Sunday, and would be operating from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. until further notice, “due to staffing.”
A statement from Dollar General’s corporate office said:
“Our Mahomet store located at 602 S. Prairieview Road is currently operating at limited hours from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause our customers and hope to return to normal operating hours soon.”
The company also said all neighboring Dollar General stores in the area are operating at normal hours.