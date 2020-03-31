Mahomet IGA Schnucks

In midst of pandemic, transition to Schnucks going smoothly
MAHOMET — After 62 years as an independent grocery store, the Mahomet IGA closed Sunday and will re-open at8 a.m. Wednesday as a Schnucks.
Workers were changing the signs Monday, and despite a global pandemic, the transition has gone relatively smoothly, Schnucks spokesman Paul Simon said.
“We are forgoing the ribbon-cutting that we had planned,” he said, but otherwise, “we are moving forward with the transition.”
Schnucks announced earlier this month that it was acquiring the Mahomet IGA at 202 Eastwood Drive, which has been owned for the last 15 years by Brooks and Tammy Marsh.
They bought it from Chuck Allen, whose father-in-law, Howard Hitchins, opened the store in 1958.
The Marshes are moving on, but not because independent grocers are struggling, they said.
“We did well, and we’re doing well,” Brooks Marsh said. “We’re very blessed to be doing business in Mahomet.”
Marsh, who worked for Supervalu before buying the Mahomet IGA, said he and his wife are still figuring out what their next chapter will look like.
“We’re still considering our options. We’re looking at a variety of things,” he said. “We’ll be involved in independent retailers, assisting them in some form.”
Marsh said he sold to Schnucks because he likes the St. Louis-based company.
“Schnucks is a company that we’ve really known for its food safety and high-quality food and for treating its employees well,” Marsh said. “They’re a family company like we are. We felt good about selling to them.”
The Marshes will remain the owners of the 38,000-square-foot building, which will be leased to Schnucks.
Schnucks made employment offers to the Mahomet IGA’s 79 employees, and almost all accepted them, Marsh and Simon said, except for some who retired.
“We lost some good long-term employees,” Marsh said.
Schnucks has 112 stores in five states, including locations in Champaign, Urbana and Savoy.