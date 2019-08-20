URBANA — A 50-year-old Mahomet man who allegedly tried to break in to a home in east Urbana on Monday has been criminally charged.
Because of his prior convictions, Jeffrey Marcrum was charged as a Class X felon, meaning that if he’s convicted, he faces six to 30 years in prison.
Marcrum was arraigned Tuesday for attempted residential burglary, normally a Class 2 felony.
Assistant State’s Attorney Chris McCallum said Marcrum allegedly tried to get in a home in the 1700 block of Eagle Ridge Road about 1 p.m. but fled when someone saw him and called for help.
He was caught by Urbana police in the area.
Judge John Kennedy set Marcrum’s bond at $25,000 and told him to be back in court Aug. 29 for a probable-cause hearing.
Since 1993, Marcrum has been sentenced to prison 12 times from four central Illinois counties for burglary, theft, robbery, forgery, intimidation, aggravated battery and drug offenses.
He’s currently on parole for a 2015 residential burglary conviction, having been released last October after serving three years of a seven-year sentence.