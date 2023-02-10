URBANA — A Mahomet man who was out on bond for allegedly forging checks has been charged with additional similar offenses and is in the county jail awaiting trial.
Matthew C. Bushman, 39, whose last known address was in the 400 block of Kendall Street, was charged Monday in one case with burglary and financial institution fraud in another.
An Urbana police report said that on Dec. 5 an Urbana man wrote a check for $9,847 for his children’s tuition which never got to its intended payee.
Police discovered the payee name had been changed to Bushman and learned that he allegedly entered Chase Bank in Urbana some time in December and tried to cash the check.
Bank employees recognized the account to belong to the man who had originally written the check and kept the check but declined to give Bushman any cash.
Bushman was charged with burglary, a Class 2 felony, for entering the bank, intending to commit a forgery.
On Feb. 2, members of the Street Crimes Task Force conducted a court-authorized search of the Mahomet home where Bushman was staying and found a printer in his bedroom from which he was allegedly printing fraudulent checks. He told them he had a program that creates checks and check paper. Officers found equipment for that, the police report said.
They also found two checks purportedly written on the business account of a relative of Bushman. That person told police Bushman had never been given a check from his business.
Bushman told police he prints the fake checks to support his methamphetamine habit and admitted he tried to cash the stolen check in December at another Chase bank in Champaign before taking it to the one in Urbana.
He opened an account there and deposited the check, thinking the bank had not realized that the check was fake.
Bushman told police he was supposed to be paid $500 for cashing the altered check but instead received a small amount of methamphetamine.
Court records show Bushman has an extensive criminal history dating to 2001 with convictions including residential burglary, theft, possession of a weapon by a felon, driving under the influence, driving under revocation and forgery.
When he was arrested Feb. 2, Bushman was out on bond in three pending cases from 2022: possession of a stolen motor vehicle, forgery and continuing financial crimes enterprise, and driving under revocation.
If convicted of the two more recently filed cases, it’s possible he would have to serve the sentences for those after any he might receive in the other pending cases.
He’s due back in court Feb. 28.