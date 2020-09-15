URBANA — A Mahomet man on probation for having cannabis plants in his home was arrested Monday for speeding well over the limit in a luxury sports car around town.
Carson Kasbergen, 23, of the 1100 block of Ashford Court, was charged Monday with aggravated fleeing and eluding from police and driving under suspension.
A Mahomet police report said an officer saw Kasbergen driving about 2:40 a.m. on Monday and knew that his driver’s license was suspended. She began to follow the car, which went through town at speeds more than 21 miles above the posted speed limit, disobeying stop signs along the way.
Officers followed the vehicle, identified as a Lamborghini, onto Interstate 74, where its speed was estimated in excess of 100 mph. When officers lost sight of the car, they ceased following it for safety reasons.
Later, an officer saw Kasbergen return home, where Kasbergen allegedly approached him aggressively and told the officer to shoot him. Officers got Kasbergen calmed down and he eventually admitted that he had been drinking whiskey and that he had driven 155 mph in a 55 mph zone.
Kasbergen was sentenced in August to two years of first offender probation for having 11 cannabis plants in his home in December 2019. He also has a previous conviction for resisting arrest from 2019.
Kasbergen posted bond and was released from jail. He’s due back in court Sept. 25 with his own attorney.