URBANA — A Mahomet man who allegedly used a stun gun on an acquaintance in a grocery store has been charged with aggravated battery.
Jerry Rambo, 30, who listed an address in the 200 block of North East Street, was arrested Wednesday night by Mahomet police for an incident that took place Tuesday evening in the Mahomet IGA.
Synopsizing a Mahomet police report, Assistant State’s Attorney Troy Lozar said Rambo was in the store with his girlfriend and her children about 5 p.m. when a former boyfriend of his mate came in.
Lozar said the former boyfriend reported that he bumped shoulders inside the store with Rambo, not realizing who it was. He said Rambo then allegedly took out a stun gun and zapped him, taking him to the floor and shocking him several more times.
Rambo told police that the other man, aged 35, was coming at him and that’s why he got out the stun gun and used it.
Police found witnesses who saw the altercation but not what led up to it, Lozar said. Police seized the stun gun.
Mahomet Police Chief Mike Metzler said his officers have dealt with disputes among the trio previously. His officer arrested Rambo for aggravated battery and unlawful use of weapons but the state’s attorney’s office opted to charge only the more serious offense of aggravated battery.
Metzler said the man who was shocked was not seriously injured. The battery charge was aggravated because the incident happened in a public place, not because there was any serious harm to the victim.
If convicted, Rambo faces penalties ranging from probation to two to five years in prison. Lozar said he had no prior convictions.