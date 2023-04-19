URBANA — A Mahomet man who allegedly kicked in the door of a home in his neighborhood Monday remained in the county jail Wednesday.
A Champaign County sheriff’s deputy’s report said Tyler A. Walker, 38, who listed an address in the 400 block of Kendall Street, was charged Tuesday with attempted residential burglary in connection with an incident about 12:30 p.m. Monday at the Candlewood Estates Mobile Home Park.
Deputies were sent to the park to check on a man wearing a Santa hat and carrying a crow bar, knocking on doors and yelling at people.
A deputy saw Walker leave his home and go to a home on Vermilion Street, where he allegedly got into a physical fight with a man living there.
That man had come to the defense of his female roommate, who told deputies that Walker had earlier allegedly kicked in their door and was yelling and flailing his arms.
Hearing the commotion, the male came outside to fend off Walker. As paramedics were treating Walker, he allegedly threatened to kill the people in that house.
He told deputies he had used methamphetamine two days earlier, hadn’t slept, and had consumed several shots of alcohol.
After hearing the facts, that Walker has a pending criminal damage to property case, and his previous convictions for burglary, domestic battery, criminal sexual abuse, aggravated driving under the influence, and obstructing justice, Judge Brett Olmstead set Walker’s bond at $50,000.
He told him to return to court on May 10 for a probable cause hearing.