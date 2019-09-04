CHAMPAIGN — A Mahomet man died Tuesday after his car went through a bean field northwest of Champaign, hit railroad tracks and flipped over.
According to a release from Champaign County sheriff’s Lt. Tony Shaw, a little after noon Tuesday, Jeremy L. Holmes, 43, was driving a Ford Explorer north on Staley Road north of Cardinal Road when his car left the road to the right.
“The vehicle continued traveling through a bean field before striking a set of railroad tracks,” the release said. “The impact caused the vehicle to flip over onto its top, coming to rest on the north side of the tracks.”
Mr. Holmes was found unresponsive and pronounced dead at the scene.
“Preliminary information from the autopsy and investigation suggests Mr. Holmes may have been experiencing a medical emergency prior to the crash,” Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup said.