RANKIN — A Mahomet man was killed Thursday night when his motorcycle hit the rear of another vehicle on Interstate 74 on the west edge of Vermilion County.
Illinois State Police report that Timothy E. Davis, 28, was driving west about 8:50 p.m. in the right lane behind a Jeep driven by Essence Anderson of Normal when he failed to slow down and crashed into her vehicle.
Mr. Davis then lost control and was thrown from the Harley Davidson Touring motorcycle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Anderson and two children with her, ages 6 and 9, were taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Traffic was diverted off the interstate for several hours while police investigated.