URBANA — A Mahomet man who admitted he damaged two vehicles in the Candlewood Estates Mobile Home park has been sentenced to three years in prison.
Tyler Walker, 38, of the 400 block of Kendall Street, pleaded guilty Thursday to two counts of criminal damage to property, admitting to Judge Randy Rosenbaum that on Dec. 14, he broke the windows of a pickup truck on Wayne Street and a car on Jefferson Street.
A Champaign County sheriff’s deputy’s report said police had been called by Walker’s ex-girlfriend who woke about 11:20 p.m. to find him inside her bedroom. She said he left and began banging on the outside of her home, then proceeded to damage the vehicles.
Walker was given credit for 65 days already served.
Assistant State’s Attorney Chris McCallum agreed to dismiss another case of attempted residential burglary from April in which Walker allegedly kicked in the door of a neighbor’s home in the same trailer park.
McCallum said Walker had previous convictions for criminal sexual abuse, aggravated battery, burglary, obstructing justice, aggravated driving under the influence, and aggravated domestic battery.