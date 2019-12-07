URBANA — Two men were charged Friday and a third summoned to court later after police found evidence of a cannabis-growing operation Thursday in a home in Mahomet.
Champaign County sheriff’s Lt. Curt Apperson said members of the Champaign County Street Crimes Task Force had been investigating complaints of alleged cannabis sales at a home on Ashford Court in Mahomet for about a month.
On Thursday, they went to the 1100 block of that street with a search warrant about 1:50 p.m.
Assistant State’s Attorney Daniel Reynolds told Judge Adam Dill that police found 11 growing plants and the stalks of seven others in the basement. There were also scales, two grow lights, 5 ounces of cannabis in a bag in a closet, and 2 ounces of cannabis in a jar.
Police arrested one resident of the home, Justin Creighton, 23, and issued a summons for his roommate who was not home, Carson Kasbergen, 22, to come to court Jan. 3.
Both men were charged with production of five to 20 cannabis plants, a Class 4 felony carrying penalties ranging from probation to one to three years in prison.
Reynolds said Creighton, who has a pending manufacture or delivery of cannabis case from late October, reportedly told police he didn’t know anything about what was in the basement.
Reynolds said Creighton told police, “I just smoke weed, dude, and I’m really high now.”
He also reportedly told the officers that he was a rapper who uses a studio in the home to record his music.
A third man who was visiting the house, Deontay Tyler, 21, of Kankakee, was charged with possession of a controlled substance after police found suspected Ecstasy in a backpack that contained his belongings.