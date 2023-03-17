MAHOMET — Among the topics of discussion at this week’s village board study session:
— Doubling the number of Class A liquor licenses — from one to two — to allow Yo Yo’s Coffee to start serving alcohol.
Up until now, the South Lombard Street business has been a coffee, tea and smoothie cafe. If granted a license, Yo Yo’s plans to extend its hours and offer alcohol in the evenings.
— Re-upping with Breese-based Metro-Ag, which has maintained Mahomet’s wastewater collection system since 1991. Due to rising costs, the three-year contract will run the village $52,000 annually, $19,000 more than its previous deal.
— Increasing water and sewer rates by 5 cents per 100 gallons, which would mean an average monthly increase of $2.62, according to village officials.
Why now? “In the past two years, we have seen significant increases in operational and project costs, mainly due to inflationary pressures,” Village Administrator Patrick Brown says. “The most significant increase has been in energy costs and capital project costs.”
— Awarding the bid for the South Center Street/Peacock Drive asphalt paving project to Urbana’s Cross Construction for $366,576.75.