Mahomet and Rantoul kick off the Christmas season with a chimney full of activities this weekend.
Friday features a full day of events in Mahomet, starting with a children’s workshop to create five different types of make-and-take ornaments from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Mahomet Public Library.
And then from 4 to 7 p.m., To Grandmother’s House We Go will be held at the Museum of the Grand Prairie at Lake of the Woods. Those attending can make and take home presents and decorations such as pomanders and popcorn garlands. Period carolers will also be present to perform songs from the 19th Century, and that evening the lights will be lit at Mabery Gelvin Botanical Garden.
Downtown Mahomet
The Mahomet Chamber of Commerce-sponsored Village Christmas will be held Friday evening downtown.
“Every year we try to outdo ourselves,” Chamber Executive Director Walter Pierce said. “This is probably the 30th year we’ve had A Village Christmas.”
Trolley rides and a “Frozen”-themed bounce house are new. The characters Olaf and Anna will be on hand.
Pierce said trolley rides were added to provide an alternative for those who want to take horse-drawn carriage rides. He said in the past, there have been long lines for people waiting to be on the carriage ride, “so we brought the trolley in to maybe relieve some of that.” The rides will be available from 5 to 8 p.m.
Santa arrives by fire truck at 6 p.m. at Sangamon on Main and will be in his house, located on the green space near village hall, to meet with children until 8:30.
Also downtown: 54 feet of lighted tunnel, 93 wooden trees and snowmen, a number of businesses open with refreshments and the Mahomet-Seymour High School Madrigals stroll downtown singing.
Spots at two events held during the weekend have already been filled. Pierce estimated 275 children will be on hand for Donuts with Santa. Also filled, a Kids Shop at Yo Yo’s, where 106 children have been registered to shop for presents for their parents.
“They’re so cute,” Pierce said. “They love to shop. We have elves that go back with them.”
On Sunday, Lutheran Church of Mahomet will hold a live nativity from 5 to 7 p.m.
Fellowship activities will also be held inside the church, including supper and holiday dishes in the fellowship hall. There will also be live music and caroling.
Rantoul Lighted Parade
Downtown Rantoul gets lit Friday evening with the annual lighted Christmas parade and Santa’s workshop, sponsored by the chamber of commerce. The parade route runs from South Chanute Street to Sangamon Avenue to Tanner Street.
The parade rolls at 6 p.m. with a number of floats and other entries.
The evening will also include a Santa’s workshop at 120 E. Sangamon Ave., photos with Santa at 112 E. Sangamon Ave., and carriage rides with Marrybeth Carriage Ride Service. Everything is free.