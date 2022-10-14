Mahomet recommends nine engineering firms to divvy up next five years' worth of work
MAHOMET — Nine engineering firms could learn as soon as Oct. 25 that they’ve been selected to handle jobs big and small for the next five years.
That’s how many were recommended by village staff of the dozen that responded to Mahomet’s every-five-years request for proposals, part of its quality based selection policy for engineering services.
“We had 12 firms send us basically a packet of information and somewhat of a marketing piece about their firm,” Village Administrator Patrick Brown says. “Included in their packet is general information about their firms, staff members’ resumes and history of work they have done, and usually expertise they have, and a summary of various projects they do for other municipalities.”
After an internal committee reviews the proposals, a list of firms is recommended to the village board. Once the list is finalized, Brown says, “basically, as we have projects that we need engineering for, we use (it) to select for the next five years.”
Seven firms were recommended under the category of “general engineering”: Berns, Clancy and Associates; Farnsworth Group; Fehr Graham; Fuhrmann Engineering; Hanson Professional Services; Hutchison Engineering and MSA.
Two others were endorsed for “specialty” work: Chastain and SmithGroup.