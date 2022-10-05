MAHOMET — Mahomet-Seymour school employees have a new contract, retroactive to the start of the current school year.
On Monday night, the school board voted 5-0, with two abstentions, to approve a new four-year agreement. Board members Meghan Hennesy and Colleen Schultz abstained. Employees approved the new agreement last week by a 93 percent margin.
Board President Max McComb said the abstentions were due to Hennesy’s and Schultz’ concerns over the district’s ability to maintain appropriate staffing levels as enrollment climbs “since the (pay increase) was a little larger than we had counted on.”
The new contract includes pay raises of 4.6 percent to certified staff (teachers) the first two years and 4.5 percent the last two.
“It gives us the ability to raise the starting salary more than we would normally be able to the next four years to be more competitive hiring teachers,” McComb said. “It also gives us the ability to offer bonuses to difficult-to-fill positions which we think is important in the current staffing situation.”
Illinois is suffering from a teacher shortage, and Mahomet-Seymour is not immune to those concerns. Positions such as special education teacher and English-as-a-second-language teacher are often especially difficult to fill.
The new contract enables the district to offer a $5,000 hiring bonus to those difficult-to-fill posts. Those considered not as difficult to fill will receive a $1,000 signing bonus.
All categories of non-certified staff (secretaries, bus drivers, custodians and aides) will receive an average of $1.25 an hour more per year.
“I think it’s a very fair contract,” McComb said. “In the end we went a little higher than we wanted to go and a little lower than (employees) wanted to go.”
McComb said the contract also includes additional staff sick days and vacation days.
The new contract will cost the district an additional $5.5 million or so over the life of the four-year deal, McComb said.
Superintendent Kenny Lee expressed satisfaction the agreement was reached.
“Certainly we’re excited about it, and we’re looking forward to moving on. I’m glad it’s a four-year contract. I feel like it’s fair to both sides and am looking forward to having a great fall and a great rest of the year.”
Negotiations had dragged out for much of the year. At least 15 negotiating sessions, eight of which were with a federal mediator, were held. The union had voted to authorize a strike if it wasn’t able to reach a contract with the school board, but it never came to that.
Union spokesman Cameron Zindars said employees’ overall opinion of the new contract has been positive.
“I think we feel like as a whole the contract met a lot of the needs of improving our working conditions, which in turn improve our students’ learning conditions. We’re really pleased the board was able to compromise and meet in the middle.”
Zindars said community and staff support exhibited at a recent school board meeting was appreciated by employees.
“We really believe that was integral in coming up with a final agreement with the board,” he said. “It was very encouraging. It meant a lot to our employees to see that support from our community.”
One of the union’s concerns was class size due to higher enrollment. Zindars said that while the contract does not contain language dealing with that issue, he noted, “I think there is a commitment from the entire community as well as our board and superintendent to try to find solutions to our class-size problems.”
School officials say the greatest problems lie with the junior high. A $59.4 million tax hike proposal has been placed on the Nov. 8 ballot that, if passed, would lead to the building of a new school.