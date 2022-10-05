MAHOMET — Two open houses to explain why the Mahomet-Seymour school board is proposing a $59.4 million tax increase on the Nov. 8 ballot are set for this month.
The meetings, both of which run from 6 to 8 p.m., are scheduled Oct. 19 and 24 in the junior high cafeteria.
The tax hike proposal stems primarily ftom a lack of space at the junior high school. A new junior high would be built if the measure passes.
Voters in June overwhelmingly (3,511 to 1,714) turned back a larger referendum that would have raised $97.9 million.
“The comments that I’ve heard is it’s obvious that we have a space issue here,” Superintendent Kenny Lee said. “And the feedback from our June referendum was that the ‘ask’ was too high, so ... we want to come up with a more economical solution that will address our space issues at the junior high.”
Lee said increased enrollment continues to be a problem. At the open houses, “we will talk about our need so we’ll look at the capacity at our junior high as well as the capacity at other buildings, and we’ll talk about our physical needs. This is a first step toward fulfilling those needs.”
After the June proposal failed, the school board sent out surveys asking parents for their thoughts on why it was defeated and what could be changed. About 900 survey responses were received.
If the measure passes, the new junior high school would be built on an approximately 30-acre site south of Middletown Prairie Elementary in southeast Mahomet.
The owner of a $300,000 home would pay $504 more per year in property taxes.
To fit all the students in the current junior high, some classrooms are divided to hold more than one class. A portable building that holds two classrooms has also been added outside the main building.
“I think we can all agree that overcrowded classrooms and more portables is not the future we want for our schools,” Lee said in a flyer sent out by the school district.
Anyone planning to attend one or both of the open houses is asked to RSVP by calling 217-586-2161 or emailing jmcduffee@ms.k12.il.us.