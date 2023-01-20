MAHOMET — A member of the Mahomet-Seymour school board walked out of this week’s meeting after a 22-minute comment in which she laid out her frustrations with the board.
Meghan Hennesy said she has felt frustrated and unheard as a four-year member and detailed what she feels is inaction on the board’s part on a number of issues before walking out, which she said doesn’t signal a resignation.
“I intend to serve my full term on the school board,” she told The News-Gazette by text.
That term will end in a few months, and she did not file to run for re-election April 4.
Hennesy’s walkout left the board with just three members to conduct business, as board member Colleen Schultz was also absent. But President Max McComb said that with Ken Keefe and Jeremy Henrichs having resigned last month over residency issues, the board is now at five total members, making three sufficient for a quorum. Later in the evening, he, Sunny McMurry and Justin Lamb voted to appoint Rebecca Severns and Kyle Jordan to fill the vacancies left by Keefe and Henrichs.
Hennesy said her level of frustration has continued to build. She said that prior to being elected, she approached the board about issues such as bullying, assaults, curriculum, class sizes, diversity, student privacy regarding technology, and financial responsibility. But she received no response, so she decided to run for a seat.
“It’s been different than what I expected when I ran,” she said, citing no movement on the problems she addressed.
Hennesy said the board president and superintendent control what’s placed on the agenda, “and if they don’t want to talk about it, in my experience, it doesn’t make it on the agenda.”
She said she was shocked that the board voted against a measure to ensure “that we don’t have the appearance of any impropriety through quid pro quos” from contractors that seek to influence the awarding of contracts by wining and dining them at state school board functions — trips that cost taxpayers $12,000 to $20,000.
Hennesy also expressed concern about giving 13 acres and Middletown Park to the village of Mahomet based on the verbal promise that the village would assist with the building of tennis courts.
She decried what she said is the district giving “well over $10 million” during the life of a tax-increment-financing district, resulting in the extension of the village limits south near Middletown Prairie Elementary.
“That is not appropriate for the taxpayers. We just keep asking the taxpayers” to add to their financial burden, Hennesy said. “It will have the secondary impact of bringing more houses, more kids to schools that are already bursting at the seams.”
Hennesy said she doesn’t believe the board is going to address curriculum, bullying, diversity, inclusion and other issues.
She also chided the board for seeking a second, smaller tax increase to ease overcrowding after a larger one had failed earlier in the year.
“I get it, we don’t like dissenting voices, but dissension is important because this is supposed to be a system of checks and balances,” she said. “The school board is supposed to direct the superintendent through policy. This superintendent and the previous superintendent ... wanted to implement said policy. A rubber-stamp vote is a danger to this district. I’m tired of seeing issues swept under the rug.”
She said that if she were to make predictions for the district, it would involve adding more portable classrooms to relieve overcrowding. She also expects to see larger class sizes.
“I think we’ll see the asks of teachers get larger and heavier and more untenable,” Hennesy said. “I think we should expect to see talks of shorter school weeks.”
In a prepared statement on Hennesy’s comments, McComb said: “The YouTube video of Tuesday evening’s meeting is available on our website. Events pretty much speak for themselves, and I’m not going to speak for Mrs. Hennesy’s positions or motives, or comment about board member behavior.
“My only additional comment is that rather than dwelling on our disagreements over the past four years, I’m focusing on moving forward and continuing to provide a great educational experience for our kids and our community.”