MAHOMET — Lindsey Hall said her decision to retire a year early as Mahomet-Seymour school superintendent was strictly due to the need to move on to the next phase in her life.
The 57-year-old Hall, who will step down at the end of the current school year, said serving as a public school administrator takes its toll.
“This job is all-consuming. I’m going to just say unless you’ve done this job and been in the arena of a superintendent, it’s difficult or impossible to understand,” Hall said.
“You’re connected 24/7, and you think about work all the time. I’m not complaining. That’s just the reality of this job.”
Hall had originally intended to step down at the end of the 2022-23 school year but made the decision to move up the date after giving it a great deal of thought.
“You do start to reflect on how you invest your time, and it’s just my decision I want to invest my time in a different way,” Hall said. “My family’s health and my health are important. It’s based solely on that. It’s 100 percent my decision. Time and health are all that we have.”
Hall said she and her husband, Jay, who live in Mahomet, have four children and three grandchildren
“Our grandkids are starting to get involved in activities. Our family’s the most important.”
She said she and her husband, who have been married for 30 years, like outdoor recreation.
“I’m a runner and am looking forward to doing more of that,” she said.
In addition to investing more of her time in her family and her own health, Hall hopes to teach at Illinois State University and to stay involved in the teaching profession in some fashion such as providing professional development and leadership coaching.
She also wants to do something she really hadn’t had time for — get a dog. Possibly a Labrador retriever.
Hall said she and her husband have no plans to move out of Mahomet at present.
“The school district is part of my heart and soul,” she said. “I’ve worked here a number of years. We have great friends here. I plan to stay involved in some way as a community member, taxpayer and voter.”
Hall became superintendent four and a half years ago, but it wasn’t her first role in Mahomet schools. After teaching for five years at Danville High School, she started her first administrative job as Mahomet-Seymour Junior High assistant principal and athletic director. She became principal of that school three years later, a position she retained for eight years until 2005 when she and her family moved to DeKalb, where she was named DeKalb High School principal. She later served as Morton school superintendent before accepting her current position.
In recent months, the school district has been actively engaging the community in its Bulldog Blueprint program — a program that seeks to address the district’s expanding enrollment, the need for additional facilities and upgrading current ones.
“We have had five community-engagement sessions dating to April of 2021,” Hall said. “I think of a funnel with a very large amount of information, and funneling it down through discussions and feedback to the community.”
The sessions have been offered in-person and virtually.
In January the district will send out a mailer to all residents of the district inviting them to participate in a survey designed to gather feedback and information.
The school board will go to the voters in June with a building referendum, the scope of which remains to be determined.
“The overarching outcome or goal of doing these community-engagement sessions and Bulldog Blueprint is to develop a long-term facilities plan that covers the next 20 years or so.”
Hall said the district is facing the problems of aging buildings and lack of space.
“All of our buildings ... have some physical needs we need to look into,” she said. “The question is how much do we want to do? How much work? There’s quite a bit of work to be done. The main goal is we need to address the capacity issues.”
The COVID-19 pandemic has made things difficult for everyone involved in education the past two years — parents, students, staff, teachers and administrators.
“There are certainly lessons to be found in difficult times and challenges,” Hall said. “Part of the stress right now is not knowing what the end game is, where we’re headed and just what the future looks like.”
Hall said the hope that the current school year would be easier than the previous one has not been realized.
“There have been different, and more challenges,” she said. “It’s been a tough road to be on, and we’re certainly glad our students are back in school, but there have been other challenges to go with that.”