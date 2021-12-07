MAHOMET — The Mahomet-Seymour school board will begin the search for a replacement for its superintendent.
Lindsey Hall announced to the school board Monday night that she planned to retire at the end of the current school year.
Hall, who said she had originally intended to retire June 30, 2023, told the board she had decided to step down a year earlier to concentrate “on my family’s health and wellness.”
She said the past 21 months have been extremely stressful and left her feeling like she couldn’t give any more.
“In the spirit of caring for myself and my family, (I) have decided to resign and retire a year early,” she said.
Hall, who has served as superintendent at Mahomet-Seymour for the past four and a half years, said her decision “was incredibly difficult and heart wrenching and has been in the making for a while.”
She thanked her family for their “unending love and sustaining support.”
“For years and years while I’ve worked in public education, they’ve been beyond patient and caring, and I’m forever grateful,” Hall said.
She said she will remain fully engaged for the remainder of the school year “on the important work that lies ahead of us.”
Hall said contract negotiations “and a myriad of other work that is vital and important to our students” are among the jobs on the table for the rest of the school year.
Board members, in approving her resignation, thanked Hall for her work.