MAHOMET — Mahomet-Seymour school employees voted this week to reject a proposal for a new four-year contract.
In addition to the two sides being apart on salary, the employees are concerned with working conditions, caused in part by a burgeoning student enrollment.
“The fact is, Mahomet-Seymour educators are facing increasing work loads every year as the district’s student population grows,” Cameron Zindars, Mahomet-Seymour Education Association spokesperson, said in a prepared statement.
“Our working conditions and compensation have to keep pace. Other districts around the area have successfully come to agreements this year on issues like these. We are just looking for our district to do the same.”
Fellow bargaining team member Rachel Roberts said the student-population growth makes adequate plan time for teachers “more important than ever.”
“We love our students and want to bring our best to meet their needs.”
Superintendent Kenny Lee said the district’s planning team “has worked diligently to be creative in offering solutions that would add more planning time without sacrificing collaboration time for our staff or precious instruction time for our students.”
He said the solutions, however, have been met with resistance.
Lee said the school district has a history of adding certified staff when numbers warrant “and have been steadfast in doing so.”
“While we are open to continuing discussion if class-size issues arise, we are reluctant to add language to a negotiated agreement that would dictate class size.”
The two sides remain apart in all four categories.
Certified staff — the district’s offer is a raise of 4.25 percent each of the four years, while the union is proposing 5 percent raises.
Paraprofessionals — 7 percent raise each year proposed by the district, countered by the union’s proposal for $1.50 an hour more each year.
Transportation — $1.25 per hour more per year versus $1.50 an hour more in years one through three and 5.75 percent more in year four.
Educational office personnel (secretaries) — $1.25 an hour more versus $1.50 an hour more the first three years and a 5.75 percent raise in year four.
Custodians — $1.25 an hour each year versus $1.50 an hour more in years one through three and 5.75 percent more in year four.
Another employee concern is having an administrator presence in the school buildings during the school day.
Lee said the district is committed to having an administrator present in each building as much as possible.
“The district recently added another administrator to assist with support at Mahomet-Seymour Junior High School, which was not well-received,” he said.
“I explained that we had the same staffing in the administration office at the junior high since 1990-1991. We have added, I believe, around 300 students and nearly doubled our staff since then.”
Zindars said the union supports having an additional administrator at the junior high.
“The enrollment continues to grow in an overcrowded building,” she said. “The primary issue with the hiring has more to do with the mixed messages we’ve received from the board. In negotiations, the union has been told many times the district doesn’t have the finances to commit to our proposals. Yet, they have been able to find ample money to devote to adding positions, such as two admin positions over the last two years, and other non-instructional positions.”
Lee said the district is “still committed to ensuring that our students and staff have the administrative support in which they deserve.”
Lee also said the district is committed to offering hiring incentives to attract staff. That includes a $5,000 signing bonus for new certified staff members who fall into the “difficult-to-hire category” based on conversations with the union.
“Due to many other districts being able to offer this incentive, (the school district) is oftentimes at a competitive disadvantage,” and Lee said the offer has been rejected.
“What we’re trying to do is both be as competitive as we can with our salary and still be a responsible steward with the taxpayer dollars, and to increase our starting salary to continue to attract excellent teachers.”
Lee said the teacher shortage is not improving
“It’s progressively gotten more difficult to find more applicants,” he said.
Both sides said the negotiations have been amicable.
“However, if there is one message that seems to have not gotten through very well, it’s that retention is recruitment. In this time of staff and teacher shortages, we have to hold onto the folks we have, not just entice new staff to come,” Zindars said.
Eighty-eight percent of union membership was in attendance at Tuesday’s meeting, and 82 percent voted against accepting the district’s offer in a straw vote.
The union said the two sides have met more than 20 times, for several hours at a time, and have reached agreement on a number of issues.
Lee said by his record, there have been 16 negotiation sessions, with six of them being with federal mediation.
Zindars said the offer on which the union voted Tuesday was described as the board’s “last, best, final offer.”
“This implies that the board is no longer willing to negotiate,” Zindars said.
“Our union voted against the board’s last, best, final offer. However, we are willing to continue negotiations with the board.”
Zindars said negotiations began in April. The previous teacher contract expired June 30.