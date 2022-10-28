Mahomet trustees sign off on $153,336 portable stage for parks and rec
MAHOMET — Stage 2 will have a different look to it at the 2024 Mahomet Music Festival.
That’s just one of the events the village’s parks and recreation department had in mind when it asked the village board to sign off on the purchase of a 28-foot mobile stage from Indiana-based Century Industries for $153,336.
The MSM 2800 ShowMaster 2000 Series Mobile Stage Trailer, which trustees signed off on at this week’s meeting, comes with a protective canopy overhand, adjustable acoustic wall panels, plug-and-play sound system compatibility with built-in speaker stands and the ability to project images and movies.
Among its other planned uses: music in the park programs and the village’s Turkey Trot, movie night, egg hunt and touch-a-truck events.
Staff is looking into naming-rights opportunities to offset some of the cost, which came down by $15,736 since Mahomet is placing the order as a new member of the HGAC cooperative purchasing program
There’s no huge hurry: Payment isn’t due until the stage arrives, which isn’t expected for another 12 to 18 months due to supply chain issues.