MAHOMET — In response to the past year’s events, Mahomet’s village board issued a guiding statement Monday on diversity, equity and inclusion.
Village President Sean Widener said the six-part statement was developed with input from city staff and the public, and it was approved unanimously at last week’s board meeting.
“Definitely in light of last year’s events, both locally and nationally, we really wanted to take a step back and think through it,” he said.
In the statement, village officials pledged to listen to community leaders, build relationships with the community, provide diversity and inclusion training to village employees and make Mahomet's police department transparent and accountable.
“In countless cities all over the country, the frustration heard from communities of color is that their voices are silenced, and that leaders often try to make policy solutions without engaging in meaningful dialogue around the issue,” the statement read. “Now more than ever, this is important because our residents have a lot to say and great ideas for addressing these complex issues in our community.”
The village also said it would “continue to fund our police department and consider additional strategies that may better serve our community’s needs.”
And the village and its police department formally affirmed the Ten Shared Principles developed in 2018 by the NAACP State Conference and the Illinois Association of Chiefs of Police.
“Those are basically things we were following before, and I think it was good to formalize our position on this topic,” Widener said.
The principles include community policing, de-escalation, procedural justice, building relationships and diversifying the workforce.
“We condemn all forms of racism in our community. While we cannot change our nation’s history of racism, we can commit to addressing the inequalities that exist today. We can commit to moving forward and growing together as one unified community,” the guiding statement says.
“As community leaders, we must step up to take the lead in building and strengthening relationships between our police and village departments with the people we serve to address racial inequities.”