URBANA — A Mahomet woman who allegedly stole thousands of dollars in unclaimed security deposits from a company that owns and leases apartments in Champaign County has been criminally charged.
Shauna Corson, 31, who listed an address in the 100 block of Lake of the Woods Road, was arraigned Friday for theft over $10,000, a Class 2 felony following her arrest by Champaign police Thursday.
According to a Champaign police report, Corson was a receptionist for the University Group Apartments, working in its management office at 309 S. First St., C.
In March, a former tenant inquired about the return of his unclaimed security deposit, prompting an internal audit that revealed that the tenant’s check had been deposited into a USAA bank account in November 2022.
University Group told police that typically they have hundreds of unclaimed security deposits each year but in 2022, had only three. The audit revealed that between August 2018 and Jan. 19, 2023, some 139 unclaimed checks totalling $68,120 had been fraudulently endorsed and deposited into a bank account.
The police report said Corson was a receptionist for University Group Apartments and had access to the unclaimed checks. The internal audit and police investigation revealed that of the forged checks, 127 had been made payable to her and deposited into a USAA account for a total of $66,257.
Judge Brett Olmstead set Corson’s bond at $25,000 but allowed her to remain free on her own recognizance. Court records show she has previous convictions for domestic battery, theft and driving under the influence. She was given court supervision for the latter two crimes.