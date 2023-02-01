Sign up for our daily newsletter here
A question that couldn't wait:
“The stoplight at Lincoln and University in Urbana has been blinking red for nearly a week now. What happened, and when will it be repaired?”
Great news: repairs to the intersection’s complex signals are essentially completed. One of C-U’s busiest intersection is “back in colors” as final testing and tweaking continue, according to Vince Gustafson, Urbana Public Works’ deputy director of operations.
“Early last week, there was a vehicle accident that knocked out the traffic signal controller at this location, and this signal was special-ordered to integrate the traffic signals along with the railway crossing at this intersection,” said UPW director Tim Cowan.
“City representatives have been in constant coordination with IDOT and Norfolk Southern (Railroad) to expedite the replacement as much as is feasible. Unfortunately, due to the special design components with the controller at this intersection, the repairs have been delayed while we await fabrication of a new controller,” Cowan had said on Monday.
The new controller arrived earlier than expected, and the green, yellow and red signals were operating on timers as of late Wednesday morning, Gustafson said. “We’re just on a timed cycle until we finish up the pedestrian crossing timings. It’s a pretty involved programming with everything (going on) at that intersection there, especially with lighting up the railroad crossing and all. We hope in the next couple of days we’ll be back with our full detection and our regular cycles” that use sensors rather than timers to change the lights.
Chris, an employee with Champaign Signal and Lighting Co., was among those working on the signal controls under a blue tent on Wednesday morning. “I’ll be back out to do fiber (optic cables),” she said, “so the cabinets can talk to each other and keep things moving. Things won’t be up to par ’til that all gets hooked up.”
Chris said the signals may need to be re-set another time or two as testing and synchronization work continues, but any interruptions should be brief. The railroad had completed its testing of the repaired traffic signals by noon on Wednesday.