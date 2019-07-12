Mailbag: Now (bank) and then (theater)
Tom’s Mailbag goes live at 2 p.m. Fridays. Submit your questions by clicking here.
A sample of what’s to come later today:
"The Chase Bank branch on Mattis Avenue in (last week’s mailbag) was once a movie theater, I was told. Is that true? What is it to become once the bank moves?”
The bank building at Mattis and Springfield avenues opened in January 1967 as a Fox theater (thanks to News-Gazette librarian Carolyn Vance for tracking down the cool rendering, above). It had 850 seats. But by the fall of 1976 it had closed and soon became the home of American National Bank.
No building plans for the land have been submitted to the city and Champaign County Recorder of Deeds Mark Shelden said there has been no change in ownership of the property.
News-Gazette